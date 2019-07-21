BJP leader shot dead by unidentified assailants in Ghaziabad

crime

The leader was allegedly shot by unidentified assailants in Dasna

Representational image

On Saturday night, a local BJP leader BS Tomar was shot dead allegedly by unidentified assailants in Dasna. According to police, a call was received on 100 number at about 9 pm, after which they reached the spot.

"The assailants had come on a two-wheeler and fled after committing the crime, leaving their vehicle behind. Search has begun, they will be nabbed soon," said Neeraj Kumar Jadon, SP, Rural, Ghaziabad.

In a similar incident, Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead in broad daylight by unknown assailants here on Thursday, police said. Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the killing and said it reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

Chaudhary, a spokesperson of the state Congress, was parking his car outside a gym in sector nine here when the assailants fired 12-15 bullets at the vehicle from two sides, killing him on the spot, ACP Jaiveer Singh Rathi said. Upon hearing the noise, people rushed to the site and Chaudhary was rushed to Sarvodaya hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

In another incident, TMC leader Nirmal Kundu was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants in North Kolkata's Dum Dum area, police said. Kundu was a TMC president of Ward 6 of Dum Dum Municipality area under Nimta Police Station limits. Soon after the incident, he was rushed to a private hospital with bullet injuries on the head but was declared brought dead.

With inputs from ANI

