BJP MLA Akash Vijayavargiya who attacked civic official with cricket bat, arrested

The MLA was put through a medical examination in the government hospital before the arrest where his supporters created noisy scenes before the court

Akash Vijayvargiya, the BJP MLA from Indore III and son of BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya who thrashed a civic official with a cricket bat in full public view here on Wednesday morning was arrested and produced in the district court.

Akash Vijayvargiya, an MLA from Indore III and son of BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who thrashed a civic official with a cricket bat in full public view in Indore on June 26 morning was arrested and presented in the district court.

Akash Vijayvargiya beat the municipal corporation zonal officer Dhirendra Bayas with a cricket bat. Bayas' colleague Asit Khare along with the Municipal Commissioner Ashish Singh have also filed complaints against the MLA.

A case has been registered against him in section 353, 294, 506, 147, 148 of obstruction, assault and rioting and obstructing government work. Akash has been presented. He has been presented in the court of Magistrate Gaurav Garg.

Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA on thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore: This is just the beginning, we will end this corruption & goondaism. 'Aavedan, nivedan aur fir dana dan' this is our line of action.

The MLA was put through a medical examination in the government hospital before the arrest. His supporters created noisy scenes before the court. In the video that has now gone viral, Akash can be seen thrashing members of the anti-encroachment team who wanted to pull down a dilapidated house in Ganji Compound locality.

The young legislator who was armed with a cricket bat chased and beat up the staff who was on a drive to demolish dangerous properties in view of the monsoon.

In the video, Akash can be seen threatening the staff to leave the area within ten minutes or they would have to face consequences. The legislator had been called by residents of the area. An FIR has been registered against Vijayvargiya and he has been booked for assault and obstructing a public servant from performing their duties.

