Mumbai: Student falls off local train after phone thief hits him with iron rod

The police have identified the student as Shakti Mohan Pillay; he is undergoing treatment at Kandivli's Shatabdi Hospital

A 23-year-old student is battling for life after he was allegedly attacked with an iron rod by a robber who snatched his mobile phone while he was on a moving train between Goregaon and Ram Mandir railway station on Monday morning.

Undergoing treatment

According to police sources, the incident took place around 9.30 am. The police have identified the student as Shakti Mohan Pillay; he is undergoing treatment at Kandivli's Shatabdi Hospital.

Shakti lives in Kandivli and was studying for BMM in a college situated in Andheri. He was on his way to college and had been standing at the door of the compartment owing to the rush and heavy crowd inside.

Hit hard

While the local train was passing between Goregaon and Ram Mandir stations, a mobile snatcher who was standing near the railway track, hit him hard on the hand with the iron road because of which Pillay fell on to the tracks from the moving train.

He sustained serious injuries on his head and other parts of the body and was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment. "We have registered a case under sections of the IPC and are investigating," said senior inspector Sanjay Patil from Borivli GRP.

