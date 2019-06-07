Man comes to Mumbai to distribute son's wedding cards, falls off train

national

A resident of Pune, Tanaji Lavangare(59) who was in Mumbai to distribute invitation cards for his son's wedding fell off a CSMT-bound local train at Kurla station and died on Wednesday night.

According to the deceased's family, he may have slipped and fallen on the tracks.

The Kurla stationmaster informed the Government Railway police at 10:55 pm about an accident on Platform 6. The GRP personnel rushed to the platform and found the injured man. He was taken to Rajawadi hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He had suffered severe head injuries and the police suspect that he fell off while trying to alight from the train.

A police official told The Times of India, “The man was carrying a bundle of wedding cards in his bag. The cards had a name ‘Tanaji Lavangare’ with a Pune address and a mobile phone number. When we called on the number, we found that it was the phone the deceased was carrying.”

The police went through the call logs and got in touch with Lavangare's son, Sumit. Sumit told them that he was to get married on June 19 and his father was in Mumbai to distribute wedding cards to his family.

“Lavangare’s daughter lives in Airoli. He had given her an invitation card and was going around the city to distribute the remaining invites,” said a police officer.

Sumit claimed his father's body from the post-mortem centre and returned to Pune on Thursday. He said, “My father was retired. He lived with me in Pune but he was used to travelling in Mumbai trains as he visited the city.We don’t know how he fell off the train; he probably slipped."

