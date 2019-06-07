'Volunteers to comb forests for snares to prevent deaths of animals'

national

Activity that has already begun, will be conducted twice a week to help prevent deaths of animals in traps

A tiger who was injured after its foot was caught in a snare

With the series of incidents of tigers and other wild animals getting injured or dying after getting trapped in metal wire snares activated by poachers around Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary near Nagpur, the forest department has started a special operation wherein local villagers/NGOS and volunteers are being involved in the search for snares. This activity will happen twice a week. On Wednesday, around 50 volunteers took part in a search operation in Pandharkawada area (where Tigress T1-Avni used to roam) and around 14 snares were removed.

There have been several incidents in the past where tigers have got injured or have died due to snare injuries. Taking serious note of such incidents, the Forest Department had also given advertisements in Marathi newspapers appealing to wildlife lovers, representatives from NGOs to take part in the de-snaring and search operations starting from June 6.

Confirming the same, Sunil Limaye, additional principal chief conservator of forest (APCCF) wildlife, said, "The de -snaring operation has already begun and it will be a regular feature in and around Tipeshwar." "Our staff along with volunteers searched four villages Tembhi, Sunna, Bahathar and Sushri around Tipeshwar and got 12-14 snares that includes nylon ropes, wires, clutch wires, etc," Limaye said.

The forest department will also be providing volunteers with identity cards. The best team and best volunteer will receive awards on Independence Day. The Forest Department is also forming a committee including all divisional forest officers (DFO) wildlife, sub-divisional police officers and village sarpanch, who will be working under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forest(DCF), Pandharkawda Division, K M M Abharna.

