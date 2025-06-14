Kanappa trailer was launched today, and Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar shine bright in the historical drama. The film revolves around the journey of Kanappa, a fearless devotee of Lord Shiva.

Kanappa trailer (Pic/X)

Listen to this article Kanappa trailer: Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar steal the show in this grand yet soulful historical drama x 00:00

The trailer of Kanappa has finally been unveiled. The much-awaited trailer offers a breathtaking glimpse into an untold story that is rooted in deep devotion and Indian History. The film, headlined by Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, captures the journey of a fearless devotee of Lord Shiva. It is set against a visually rich and emotionally stirring backdrop.

Kanappa trailer

The trailer features Akshay Kumar, who plays the powerful role of Lord Shiva. His divine presence adds gravitas to the overall narrative. He brings forth a serene yet commanding screen presence that has instantly become one of the highlights of the trailer. Joining the ensemble cast is pan-India star Prabhas, whose impactful appearance suggests a pivotal role in the larger story. The cast also includes Malayalam star Mohanlal, who lends quiet strength and wisdom in his special yet significant cameo. If that wasn't enough, Mohan Babu further anchors the cast with his seasoned performances.

Every step of this journey made me feel closer to something divine. Now, it's your turn. #HarHarMahadev

The #Kannappa trailer! Watch and share your thoughts:



Telugu: https://t.co/bRVI3lfjkc



Tamil:https://t.co/bHY9Is8YVs



Kannada: https://t.co/Nmp2wwY02w



— Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) June 14, 2025

The audience response at the Kanappa trailer launch event was overwhelming, as the viewers could not stop their cheers, applause. A standing ovation further marked the moment. Despite its epic and grand scale of the film, the heart of Kannappa lies in its humble and inspiring tale of devotion, sacrifice, and unwavering faith.

Notably, the trailer of the film was expected to launch on 12th June 2025. However, the makers, along with Vishnu Manchu and Akshay Kumar decided to cancel the launch that day and postpone it after hearing the heartbreaking news of the Ahmedabad plane crash. The tragic and unfortunate incident led to the loss of 241 lives.

About Kanappa

Kanappa is helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, and it strikes a fine balance between visual grandeur and emotional depth. The VFX, costume design, and set pieces of the film reflect the scale of the story. Meanwhile, the performances ground it in authenticity.

Proud to partner with @SakthiFilmFctry to bring the epic tale of #Kannappa, Lord Shiva’s revered devotee, to theatres across Tamil Nadu! Witness devotion, courage, and divinity on the big screen. #KannappaMovie #Kannappa27thJune #harharmahadevॐ pic.twitter.com/80QOwIUzRl — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) June 11, 2025

Earlier, at the teaser launch, while talking about how the film is a personal connection, Vishnu Manchu had said, “This film is not just a project for me; it’s a personal journey. I am currently visiting all the Jyotirlingas across India, and I’ve felt a deep, spiritual bond with the story of Kannappa. It’s a tale of unwavering faith and sacrifice that touches the soul. Having icons like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas join us on this journey gives me immense pride, because we believe this story, filled with devotion and divine power, should reach every person across the world. It’s a message that transcends borders and speaks to the heart of humanity.”

With such a stellar cast and a deeply rooted narrative, more than just a film, Kannappa is a tribute to belief, courage, and the timeless power of history told through a fresh cinematic lens.