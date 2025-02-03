Set to be seen in a prominent role, Prabhas commands reverence with his intense rugged look, evoking awe and mystique. Rebel fans have been clamouring for a first look at the superstar in this historic epic, and the poster supersedes the hype

The wait is finally over! The makers of Kannappa dropped the poster of Rebel Star Prabhas, offering a tantalizing glimpse into one of Indian cinema’s most anticipated projects. While the character Prabhas essays remains shrouded in mystery, we now know his name—Rudra. The poster features him in the guise of a hermit, his matted hair flowing wildly, his forehead smeared with sacred chandan, gripping a crescent moon staff that hints at divine power and celestial energy. Set to be seen in a prominent role, Prabhas commands reverence with his intense rugged look, evoking awe and mystique. Rebel fans have been clamouring for a first look at the superstar in this historic epic, and the poster supersedes the hype.

About Kannappa

This grand retelling of Kannappa delves deep into our history, bringing to life the extraordinary journey of Kannappa Nayanar, a revered Shaivite saint known for his unyielding devotion to Lord Shiva. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M. Mohan Babu, Kannappa is set to be a cinematic marvel, blending traditional storytelling with cutting-edge technology to create an awe-inspiring visual spectacle.

Akshay Kumar plays Lord Shiva in Kannappa

Earlier, the makers had unveiled a striking poster featuring Akshay Kumar in the role of Lord Shiva, marking his Telugu cinema debut. Now, with the reveal of Prabhas as Rudra, the anticipation has skyrocketed. The film’s teaser, which was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival by Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, and Prabhu Deva, has already set high expectations. The stunning visuals, intricate set designs, and compelling performances indicate an epic narrative of devotion and heroism.

The film boasts a stellar cast, with Vishnu Manchu in and as Kannappa and Preity Mukhundhan with prominent roles by Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prabhas himself. Kannapa is set to release worldwide on 25th April 2025.