Breaking News
Budget 2025: Family friends across three fenerations welcome health, tax reforms, seek more for businesses and rural education
Mumbai: Every home to pay between Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for solid waste, says BMC
Budget 2025: Mixed reactions from Mumbai residents, professionals
Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
No mention of Maharashtra in Union budget is 'outright insult': Aaditya
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Akshay Kumar Veer Pahariyas Sky Force enters Rs 100 crore club

Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's 'Sky Force' enters Rs 100 crore club

Updated on: 02 February,2025 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The film starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead roles, has garnered attention for its intense action and emotional storytelling

Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's 'Sky Force' enters Rs 100 crore club

Sky Force poster

Listen to this article
Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's 'Sky Force' enters Rs 100 crore club
x
00:00

The high-flying action thriller 'Sky Force' has officially crossed the Rs 100 crore threshold, becoming the first film of 2025 to reach this mark.


The film starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead roles, has garnered attention for its intense action and emotional storytelling.


Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to confirm the same and wrote, "#SkyForce is the first film of 2025 to cross the Rs 100 cr milestone [on Day 8]... The film must show significant growth over the weekend to boost its healthy total."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

By the second Friday, 'Sky Force' had earned an additional Rs 4.60 crore, taking its total to Rs 104.30 crore.

The film earned Rs 99.70 crore in the opening week and continued to perform well in its second week.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, 'Sky Force' not only delivers thrilling aerial combat sequences but also pays tribute to the true heroism of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC.

Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC is the only Indian Air Force officer to posthumously receive the Maha Vir Chakra.

Produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, 'Sky Force' also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Akshay Kumar Veer Pahariya Sky Force bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK