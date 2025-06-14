The horrific accident that occurred at the Shivaji Nagar signal located on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road resulted in the immediate death of the man and one of his children, while two other kids, who was critically injured, succumbed to injuries during treatment

According to the police, the accused driver jumped a signal, leading to the mishap. Representational pic

In a shocking accident, a dumper driver jumped a red signal and ran over a 42-year-old biker waiting at the traffic light with his three minor children on Saturday afternoon in the Govandi area of Mumbai.

The horrific accident that occurred at the Shivaji Nagar signal located on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road resulted in the immediate death of the father, identified as Noor Mohammad Galen, and his 11-year-old son Aryan Mohammad Galen.

The other two kids, who was critically injured, succumbed to injuries during treatment. According to the Chief Medical Officer of Govandi Shatabdi Hospital, they have been identified as 11-year-old Mohammad Hussain Khan and Abdul Gani Khan, aged nine.

The driver of the dumper was immediately taken into custody by Deonar Police. Authorities stated that preliminary investigations are underway to determine whether the driver was under any influence or was driving negligently.

All three children were under the age of 14, and the family’s tragic demise has left the local community in deep shock.



