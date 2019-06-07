Mumbai: BMC shuts two crucial foot overbridges at King's Circle

national

While BMC did not have the FOBs at King Circle listed under its demolition list, the bridge department officials, while carrying out the minor repairs, said that the bridge needs to be closed

The BMC on Thursday shut two foot overbridges (FOB) at King's Circle and another FOB that connects Matunga central to Dharavi for pedestrian use. While BMC did not have the FOBs at King Circle listed under its demolition list, the bridge department officials, while carrying out the minor repairs, said that the bridge needs to be closed before a decision is made on whether to carry out major repairs or demolish it.

Keshav Ubale, ward officer of F North, said, "The shutting of these bridges was a decision of the bridge department as they are yet to take a call on whether the structures need major repairs or reconstruction. Further, another bridge that connects Dharavi and is near the F north ward's office has also been shut for pedestrian use to ensure there is no untoward incident during the monsoon."

