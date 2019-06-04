Mumbai: Traffic hit on Juhu Tara road as another dangerous bridge shut

national

Nisha Nair took an auto from Santacruz station to reach Juhu beach for an event but she had to give it a miss as she was stuck on SV Road for an hour

Chaos occurred in Juhu and its nearby areas on Monday evening after the BMC shut off a portion of Juhu Tara Road. The bridge of the nullah near SNDT university, which was declared dangerous by the BMC was closed for traffic. Vehicles were diverted via SV Road where commuters were stuck for nearly two hours.

According to sources, BMC has not announced when would they begin work on the bridge, hence there is no clarity when the traffic situation would be back to normal.

A police officer told TOI, Barricades have been put up to stop vehicular movement between Juhu garden and SNDT University on both arms."

"We had requested the BMC to allow light vehicles at least to ply and only prohibit heavy vehicles, but they didn't pay heed. Another option was to keep at least one lane open on both arms. Shutting off the road completely has had a disastrous effect on traffic movement."

A resident, Larson Fernandes who lives near SNDT said that it would be a major inconvenience to her. when I have to travel towards Santacruz, I would have to take a detour via Juhu Chowpatty. They could have at least allowed pedestrian access."

Assistant municipal commissioner of K-West ward Prashant Gaikwad said that the bridges department had informed them about the need to restrict traffic movement on the bridge. BJP corporator Aneesh Makwaney from Juhu said: "We plan to ask SNDT authorities to open the thoroughfare on their campus that opens up near Raheja College as an alternative route till the bridge work is completed."

