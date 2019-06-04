Mumbai Crime: Borivli businessman held for raping 19-year-old woman in flat

crime

The accused was also booked in another rape of a 27-year-old woman in Versova last year

Representational picture

A 55-year-old Borivli businessman has been arrested by the police for raping a teenager on the pretext of giving her a break in Bollywood. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was booked in another rape of a 27-year-old woman in Versova last year and also has a cheating case against him at DN Nagar police station.

The accused, Ishwar Adwani, a Versova resident, has been remanded in police custody till June 11. According to the police, the woman, 19, came to Mumbai to try her luck in Bollywood six months ago. She gave a couple of auditions but could not find any work. After staying at a friend's place for a few months, she found it very tough to survive in the city. Through another friend she was introduced to Adwani, who not only offered her a good job but also allowed her to stay at his flat in Kora Kendra, Borivli.

The girl called up her parents in Ajmer and informed them about Adwani's favour. The woman's mother came to Mumbai to check her daughter's claim and went back only after she was convinced that her daughter was in safe hands.

"A fortnight ago, the woman noticed a change in Adwani's behaviour. He suddenly started visiting the Borivli house frequently. And, one day, he forced himself on her," said a police officer who is investigating the case. Adwani is a wealthy man and owns a lot of property around India as well as shops in Dubai. His wife and children live in Dubai.

