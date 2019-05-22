Mumbai Crime: Brazilian student raped by Cuffe Parade Residents Association chief; arrested

crime

The accused invited the victim to have dinner with him at a suburban five-star hotel and allegedly spiked her drink. The victim woke up in the morning with the accused in the same hotel

The head of one of Mumbai’s most active residents’ associations has been arrested by the Cuffe Parade police for allegedly raping a foreign national. The accused identified as Padmakar Nandekar (52), is the president of Cuffe Parade Residents Association and was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 19-year-old Brazilian student who was in India under a youth exchange programme and had stayed with the Nandekars for six months before moving in with another family in Bandra in March this year.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the details made available by the Cuffe Parade police, Padmakar Nandekar invited the victim to have dinner with him on April 15 at a suburban five-star hotel. The victim has alleged that he spiked her drink as she felt dizzy and disoriented after a few glasses. All she remembers is waking up in the morning with the accused in a room in the same hotel. Shocked with the incident, the victim went straight back to her guardian family’s home in Bandra but stayed silent about the sexual assault. However, she confided in her guardians recently and the family then took her to the Cuffe Parade police on Monday where a complaint was registered again the accused.

A police officer from Cuffe Parade said, though the complaint was received late, an FIR has been lodged after initial investigations. “We picked up the accused on Monday night from his residence,” the officer said. Padmakar Nandekar, who heads the high-profile residents’ association in Cuffe Parade and runs a charitable organisation, has been remanded in police custody till May 24.

