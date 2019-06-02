Two youth raped 28-year-old woman and shared video on social media

crime

Representational Image

Shahjahanpur (UP): Two youth had allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman. Police said that the youth even posted a video of the crime on social media.

SP, Rural, Subhash Chandra Shakya, said the husband of the victim has lodged a complaint that the two youth identified as Neelesh and Shyamu Pal allegedly raped his wife while she was sleeping inside the house on April 10.

The couple decided against lodging a case to avoid social stigma but two days ago, the duo who had clicked pictures and made a video of the incident, posted it on social media, the SP said.

A case was then registered on Thursday and investigations are on, the SP added.

In another bizzare case, a 48-year-old woman's head was severed from the body after it got stuck in an elevator of a plastic manufacturing factory in Vadodara city. According to the police, the deceased identified as Sushila Vishwakarma took the elevator from the ground floor for the top floor when the incident happened. The deceased who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, worked as a help in the unit and came for work around 8 am. She took the elevator for the third floor when her head got stuck in the lift.

her severed head was found on the ground floor and the body got dragged with the lift to the third floor. The police found earphones plugged in the severed head and suspect the earphone cable might have got entangled in the collapsible grill of the lift leading to the accident. The investigating officer, M N Saporiya of Bapod police station said. "The elevator, which is without a roof, is used specifically for carrying goods. We are speculating that she was using her phone and absent-mindedly she tried to stick her head outside the lift, which started heading up and the accident happened. Hence her body was dragged till the last floor and head got severed."

(With inputs from PTI)

