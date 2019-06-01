Aditya Pancholi files fresh complaint against actress, lawyer

crime

"Also, I have submitted the video again in a USB drive, which shows how a conspiracy is being planned against me and my family, I hope the police act against them," he added

Aditya Pancholi

Fearing a 'fake' rape case, actor Aditya Pancholi filed a fresh written complaint against a leading Bollywood actor, her sister and their lawyer on May 30 with the Versova police, saying the police have not acted on his previous complaint.

"I have already given my complaint to the Versova police with the video conversation I had recorded with the actor's lawyer threatening a rape case from his client. My family and I are scared of this and the Versova police are not taking any action against them based on the video, which is why I have reminded them with a fresh complaint letter," Pancholi said. "Also, I have submitted the video again in a USB drive, which shows how a conspiracy is being planned against me and my family, I hope the police act against them," he added.

In his four-page complaint, Pancholi has stated, "The actress and her sister through their lawyer threatened me with a rape case if I didn't withdraw a criminal defamation proceeding that is going on at the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court. Their lawyer met me on January 6 at my residence in the presence of my wife, for better evidence, good sense prevailed upon me to carry out a sting operation and record the entire conversation that he had with us." mid-day had reported the conversation on May 16 in 'This is bigger than #MeToo. This is rape'

Pancholi's plaint further stated, "There is a serious threat about a fake rape case being filed against me, which is quite evident from the conversation with their lawyer. Immediate action needs to be initiated against the actress, her sister and their lawyer as they have committed an offence under Section 389 [Putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion] of the Indian Penal Code."

An officer said, "We have received his complaint earlier as well and we are inquiring into it." On May 15, mid-day had reported in, 'Cops probe Pancholi for assault and exploitation,' about the actor's complaint against Pancholi that was sent by her sister to the Versova police. However, as reported on May 29 in 'Even after repeated reminders, actress yet to record statement,' the complainant's statement in the case is yet to be recorded.

