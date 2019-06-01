A disaster waiting to happen: 'Dangerous' Dombivli bridge to remain open for public

national

In an unprecedented move, Dombivli residents' lives put in danger as civic body defies the convention that all bridges declared dangerous are to be shut or rebuilt

The bridge is a crucial link for Dombivli's east-west connectivity

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) seems to have an appetite for risk as it plans to keep the Dombivli road bridge open for traffic despite the IIT Bombay terming it as dangerous. KDMC has said that it will take all possible care and fix the bridge with guidelines from the IIT and railway engineers.

According to the report on the Dombivli road bridge, it was assessed on March 23 by a team of IIT Bombay. The report said, the super-structure and the sub-structure of the bridge were unsafe and it should be closed down. The report stated that the inspection found heavy corrosion, poor quality concrete, misaligned parapet and failure of expansion joints. The report suggested a 12-point rehabilitation programme recommending that the bridge should be shut till then.



A meeting of all officials concerned was called to decide on the rehabilitation plans

Also read: Mumbai: Show-cause notices to civic bodies over polluted rivers

Local MNS corporator Mandar Halbe said there will be chaos if the bridge is shut as it will almost lead to closure of the township's east-west connectivity. "The Thakurli and other road bridge options are not practical. A meeting of all officials was called and it has now been decided that the bridge will not be shut and instead be taken up for rehabilitation. An estimate will be drawn up in the next two months," he told mid-day.

Rehabilitation report awaited

Central Railway's Mumbai Divisional Railway manager's office said a report has been requested from the IIT Bombay regarding rehabilitation of the bridge. "A decision will be taken after the IIT submits their report. The railways will be undertaking works of conducting polymer treatment to the bridge slabs from the base," a CR official said.

When questioned about the bridge being called 'dangerous' by IIT, KDMC Commissioner Govind Bodke said that it won't be a problem. "We are undertaking immediate works to remove all unnecessary load like footpath slabs and cables, etc to lighten the weight for safety in the monsoon. In addition to this, the bridge will be shut for heavy vehicles and only light vehicles be allowed. Further, we will work in consultation with the IIT and close one lane at a time to repair the entire bridge."

Also read: Let's bridge the people-authorities gap in devpt

Mar 23

The day the IIT team assessed the bridge

1980

The year the bridge was built

City in soup

The BMC has failed to shut 20-odd dilapidated bridges before the monsoon. Despite the commissioner's May 31 deadline, only the N ward has closed a bridge near Rasika Bar, which connects Ghatkopar East to Ghatkopar West. This has caused a serious problem to commuters due to traffic jams.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates