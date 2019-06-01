Let's bridge the people-authorities gap in devpt

opinion

Earlier this year, the high court directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to stop all reclamation work and maintain status quo with regard to the project

The Coastal Road is back in focus as the Bombay High Court hearing on the contentious transport arm beginning in South Mumbai and set to join the Bandra Worli Sea Link is set for June 3. The current legal status of the Coastal Road needs to be put in context.

After that though, the Supreme Court modified the status quo saying existing work can be completed but no new or fresh work can be started. The HC hearing is scheduled for June 3. At a recent meeting of citizens who were engaging with a five-member panel mainly against the Coastal Road, there were some observations that the court ruling seems to be ambiguous and work is on in the guise of continuation of old work.

This paper reported on that meet where many in the audience claimed that locals were not consulted or were not part of any decision-making process when it came to the road. There was a suggestion-objection period though, but not many seem to be aware of it.

We need to have much more cohesion when it comes to infrastructural projects. One has to admit that it is impossible that everybody would be on the same page, or agree with every decision when it comes to infrastructure. Let us though work on narrowing the gap between people and authorities as we race towards more development in every sector.

More transparency from authorities, more interaction and a let us meet you halfway from citizens will result in significantly less tug of wars amidst both sides.

Ultimately, both are stakeholders in the city, so this battle is enervating, unnecessary and finally, may be fruitless.

