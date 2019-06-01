Mumbai doctor's suicide: Families of accused doctors relieved after trio sent to judicial custody

crime

A special court on Friday sent three doctors arrested for allegedly abetting Dr Payal Tadvi's suicide to judicial custody till June 10

The three accused doctors, Bhakti Mehare, Hema Ahuja and Ankita Khandelwal, were produced in the sessions court on Friday. Pics/Sameer Markande

A special court on Friday sent three doctors arrested for allegedly abetting Dr Payal Tadvi's suicide to judicial custody till June 10. This came as a huge relief for their families who were present for the proceedings. Bhakti Mehare, Hema Ahuja and Ankita Khandelwal were produced before the additional sessions judge R M Sadrani, who rejected the argument of the special public prosecutor Raja Thakare and the Mumbai Crime Branch that had sought a seven-day extension of the accused's police custody.

No substantial evidence

After hearing both sides, Sadrani observed, "Nothing from the case diary and post-mortem report has revealed this to be a murder. No substantial evidence has been collected to grant further police custody." "There has been no recovery of the suicide note for which police custody was sought. Today, the custody has been sought mainly on the grounds that it is necessary for the confrontation of the accused with the other witnesses. In my opinion, police custody cannot be granted for this purpose alone. The grounds raised by the prosecution to seek police custody are insufficient," Sadrani said.

After hearing the observations, the accused and their parents heaved a sigh of relief in the packed courtroom. Their counsel, Aabad Ponda, told mid-day, "If someone is correcting a junior to ensure the life and safety of a patient is protected then it is neither ragging nor harassment, much less abetment of suicide." Speaking about the alleged casteist slur used against Dr Payal, Ponda said, "The deceased, prior to her death, had said no one in the college knew she was from a scheduled tribe. There was no allegation about uttering the name of her caste." However, Thakare told mid-day the trio had told Tadvi, "Tum reserve category se ho na yaar" [you are from a reserved category].

Accused's parents react

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegations, Hema Ahuja's father Suresh said, "We are law abiding people. My daughter would not harass anyone to commit suicide. The allegations against her are false and baseless." Hema's mother Kavita said, "Being an emotional girl, Hema gets easily attached with anyone. She becomes emotional with her patients too. How can she be the reason for anyone to commit suicide?"

Ankita Khandelwal's father Kailash said allegations made against his daughter are baseless, "We have never given any importance to caste. My daughter has been unnecessarily dragged in court. We want justice. I would request the investigating body to carry out a thorough and unbiased probe into this sensitive matter." Ankita's cousin Radhika said, "The police should take the statement of all the doctors at Nair hospital. My sister cannot be held responsible for someone's suicide."

