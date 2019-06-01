Mumbai: At JJ hospital, doctors take on 'abusive professor'

national

Even as the Payal Tadvi suicide case rages on, five resident doctors from Grant Medical College at JJ Hospital have complained against a senior lecturer for abusive behaviour

Five resident doctors (medicine) attached to the Grant Medical College and JJ Group of hospitals have complained against Shah

While the plea of Dr Payal Tadvi's family about her harassment was unheard by Nair Hospital authorities, the Grant Medical College administration doesn't want to take such incidents lightly. Five resident doctors (medicine) attached to the Grant Medical College and JJ Group of hospitals, have complained against an assistant professor (orthopedic), for allegedly shouting and being abusive after his aged relative, a patient there, was allegedly not taken care of. An internal committee has been formed to inquire into the alleged incident.

The Assistant Professor, Dr Nadir Shah, has rubbished the allegations, saying they were made to divert attention from his complaint against the medicine unit resident doctors and its head. While the hospital dean Dr Ajay Chandanwale and MARD representatives are awaiting the internal committee's report on the complaint, on Friday evening he claimed the matter was sorted. Asked about the action taken, Dr Chandanwale said, "It is an internal issue, which we have sorted and it is confidential."

Also read: Mumbai doctor's suicide: How were three accused first to find Dr Payal Tadvi's body, ask cops

When contacted, Minister for Medical Education Girish Mahajan, said he will not take such incidents lightly. "I will personally look into this matter and ensure that such behaviour from seniors or lecturers is not tolerated," he said.



The accused, Dr Nadir Shah, has rubbished the allegations

The complaint

In their complaint, the five resident doctors have objected to the behaviour of Dr Shah, who according to them, had come to their unit, no 9, on the morning of May 11, inquiring about a patient known to him. He allegedly used abusive, foul and derogatory language while speaking to the female residents. He later went to ward no 4, where he again allegedly used abusive language against the lecturer and male resident doctors. The entire happenings were documented verbatim in the complaint letter submitted to the dean of the hospital on May 13, by the medicine unit head Dr Wiqar Shaikh.

In the two-pages letter, which was signed by the five resident doctors, there are details of the happenings and the exact nature of abusive words that were allegedly used by Dr Shah. Another complaint letter was submitted to MARD JJ on May 15.

Committee formed

On the basis of the complaint, an internal committee including Dr Sanjay Surase (Medical Supt), Dr Monali Chopade (RMO), Dr Bharat Rathod (Associate Professor, Medicine) and Dr Sadanand Bhise (Associate Professor, Forensic), was formed. The committee has recorded statements of staff nurses and ward boys who were present at the time of incident. They have corroborated that the Assistant Professor was indeed loud, but have not stated that he was abusive.

Also read: Mumbai doctor's suicide: Dr Payal Tadvi thought of suicide in November

MARD intervenes

Dr Umang Shandilaya, president JJ MARD, said, "This is the first time I have come across a complaint made by five junior residents. The use of such derogatory language by an associate professor is not acceptable. On Friday, me, MARD JJ treasurer Dr Vivek Waghela, and two of the aggrieved junior residents met the dean and in a fresh letter the duo stated that they want the hospital administration to warn the assistant professor against using such derogatory words, and issue a memo to him. The dean has accepted the request and has assured that he will do the needful."

'Didn't abuse'

Dr Nadir Shah rubbished the allegations. He said he had submitted his say to the committee. According to Dr Shah, "I was on leave, when a relative of mine was brought to JJ hospital at 8 am on May 11. When I went to the medical ward, I was surprised that there were no doctors and no treatment was being provided. I also found that unit head Dr Wiqar Shaikh was not available. I raised my concerns with the junior doctors but didn't use abusive language."

Dr Shah added, "The worst is that my relative passed away and if this has happened with us, I wonder how the poor patients are being treated. My relative had come walking and few days later we took her body from the hospital. Her son has complained against the concerned doctors with the hospital authorities and these allegations against me were made with ulterior motives."

This was rubbished by the unit sources who said that the patient was in bad condition when brought and put on ventilator support. "Also she was diabetic and had a renal problem. The residents did everything to save her life by following the protocol," said one of them. Honorary unit head Dr Wiqar Shaikh only said, "All the submissions have been made to the college dean, only he is authorised to speak to the media."

'Faculty must behave'

Dr Ketan Vagholkar, a consulting surgeon said, "Using filthy language has become a common habit with the faculty. As a result, trainee resident doctors use the same language while dealing with patients. This has led to sudden increase in violent incidences against doctors. The faculty needs to behave themselves and lead by example. The faculty requires training in communication skills."

Also read: Dead man's case files go missing from JJ Hospital

The happenings

The five resident doctors claim Dr Shah had come to their unit, no 9, on the morning of May 11, inquiring about a patient. He allegedly used abusive, foul and derogatory language while speaking to the female residents. He later went to ward no 4, where he again allegedly used abusive language against the lecturer and male resident doctors. The happenings were documented verbatim in the complaint letter submitted to the dean.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates