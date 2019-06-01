Miss Teen World 2019: They said I am not beautiful, but here I am

national

Miss Teen World from Kalyan on how she worked hard to make her dreams come true

Sushmita with her parents, Satyabhama and Naveen Singh; mentor Melvyn Noronha and International Director of the contest, Francisco Cortez

As a schoolgirl, she was told she wasn't beautiful. Instead of being dejected, Sushmita Singh, 18, worked hard and four years later, on May 17, was crowned Miss Teen World 2019. She is the first Indian and Asian to take the crown. The Dominican Republic and Panama were the runners-up. Sushmita was crowned by out-going Miss Teen Mundial 2018 from the Dominican Republic, Angivette Toribio, at El Salvador.

'You're not beautiful'

An excited Sushmita explained how her journey began. "During my school days I was really good in sports and won several medals. Once I wanted to walk the ramp during a function. But my teachers and seniors said I walk like a boy and don't look beautiful. I was so upset. But I started changing myself. Four years ago I came to know about this teen beauty pageant competition. I started working for it and won!" she said.



Sushmita Singh with the crown and trophy she won

"The jury judged the girls on behaviour, intelligence, communication, fashion, fitness and glamour. It was conducted over a period of eight days where we participated in a range of activities from public parades, to sponsor activities. We also met mayors, went sightseeing, did photoshoots and charity work. We also indulged in the beauty, culture and food of the central American nation, El Salvador," she said.

'I worked hard'

Sushmita, who is a mass media student from Kalyan, is also a painter, sportswoman and orator. She won the hearts of the audience when she responded to how she intends to serve the world if she won. "I was told I was not beautiful, but I worked hard and stood up for myself, and here I am. I want to serve as an inspiration to all girls to dare to live their dreams," she said. She intends to contest in other pageants, but is right now focusing on studies.

