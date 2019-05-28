This 18-year-old Mumbai girl is crowned Miss Teen World
his Mumbai teen was crowned Miss Teen World by outgoing queen Angivette Toribio, Miss Teen Mundial 2018, from the Dominican Republic
Sushmita Singh (18), a resident from Kalyan has won the coveted Miss Teen World (Mundial) Crown at a glittering ceremony in El Salvador. This Mumbai teen was crowned by outgoing queen Angivette Toribio, Miss Teen Mundial 2018, from the Dominican Republic.
The show which judged the girls on intelligence, behaviour, communication, fitness, fashion and glamour was conducted over a period of 8 days where the participants attended a range of activities from mayor visits, public parades, site seeing, photo shoots, sponsor activities and charitable causes while indulging themselves in the beauty, food and culture of the central American nation- El Salvador.
According to the Deccan Herald, Sushmita, who is a mass media student and a painter, orator and sportswoman, touched the hearts of the audience when she responded to how she intends to serve the world if she won. "I was told I was not beautiful, but I worked hard and stood up for myself, and here I am. I want to serve as an inspiration to all girls to dare to live their dreams," she added.
She now wears a crown that is inspired by the crown of King Enrique IV of England. Her parents Satyabhama and Naveen Singh stated, "In our hearts we always believed our daughter was the winner, but when we arrived at the contest, we saw the hard work of all the girls in a very well organised and disciplined contest, and now we have friendships from all over the world and we aim at representing all the girls, because all of them are winners in their own right," they said.
