Mumbai: Constable commits suicide by jumping off local train near Dahisar

The constable identified as Dinesh Thengane was posted with the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Mumbai Police

A Mumbai Police constable committed suicide by jumping off a running local train near Dahisar late on Thursday night.

According to sources from Borivli Government Railway Police (GRP), they found his dead body near the tracks between Dahisar and Borivli railway stations.

An accidental death record (ADR) has been registered at the GRP station. An officer said, "We searched his clothes and found his identity card and a five-page suicide note which revealed that he had taken this step because of some problems he was facing in his relationship. We are investigating the case."

