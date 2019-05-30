Mumbai: Central Railway to install voice alerts in trains to avoid signal-jumping

national

The device ensures the train halts immediately after jumping a red signal. It also comes with a buzzer that warns the motorman about the possibility of a red signal and if the motorman fails to respond to the warning, an emergency brake is initiated

Central Railway’s solution to prevent signal jumping by providing an additional layer of safety in the form of an automated voice warning about a red signal ahead in the motorman's cabin seems to have worked. None of the 22 Central Railway trains with this feature has jumped the signal in the last two months. CR hence plans to install the automated voice system in the remaining 112 rakes by September. According to Sunil Udasi, CR chief public relations officer, "Signal passing at danger (SPAD) cases were not registered against any of the motormen piloting these 22 rakes since April. We will now introduce this technique in the remaining 112 rakes by September."

According to Times of India, there are 134 CR rakes operating 1,732 services to cater to 44 lakh commuters daily on the Main, Harbour, Trans-Harbour and Seawood-Belapur lines. Every year, at least 10-12 SPAD cases are reported. In electrical multiple units (EMU) rakes along the suburban section, the auxiliary warning system (AWS) device is already fitted in the motorman’s cabin. The device, through a series of sensors and magnets, ensures the train halts immediately after jumping a red signal. The device also comes with a buzzer that warns the motorman about the possibility of a red signal ahead resulting in the motorman to reduce the speed below 38kmph after the train crosses 290 metres from the previous yellow signal.

If the motorman fails to respond to the warning, an emergency brake is immediately initiated. The new voice command feature was introduced in 22 rakes in April. Sunil Udasi, CR chief public relations officer said, "We feel that motormen are doing a good job in stressful conditions. Hence, in April, this additional voice command feature was incorporated in trains to announce there’s a red signal ahead as soon as the train crosses a yellow signal."

