Differently abled delivery man gets new E-vehicle, Twitter celebrates

Now, an update on the delivery person is bringing a smile to people's faces
A differently abled man delivering food riding his hand-powered tricycle went viral on social media a week ago. The video was shared by a Twitter user and won many hearts online.
Zomato has tried to put a smile on the same differently-abled delivery person. Ramu Sahu, who works as a delivery partner for the company, has been gifted an electronic vehicle by the food delivery service provider. Now Sahu is bringing a smile to people’s faces.
Founder Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday shared an update in three tweets. He posted pictures and videos of Sahu and his new vehicle.
“UPDATE: Our delivery partner Ramu Sahu has gracefully accepted the electric vehicle that we were keen on him having,” Goyal tweeted about five hours before writing this.
UPDATE: Our delivery partner Ramu Sahu has gracefully accepted the electric vehicle that we were keen on him having.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 28, 2019
In another tweet, Goyal shared a video that showed Sahu trying out the new electronic vehicle.
Ramu getting a hang of his new ride.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 28, 2019
Yet another clip of Sahu was shared by him.
And we are grateful that he is a part of our Delivery Universe.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 28, 2019
Sahu, who has left many on the Internet both moved and inspired, first went viral when Twitter user Honey Goyel posted a video about him on May 17. “#Zomato you keep rocking, you made my day...” he wrote in his tweet.
#Zomato you keep rocking , you made my day , this man is the inspiration for all who thinks there's life is screwed , please make this man famous— Honey Goyal (@tfortitto) May 17, 2019
The tweet won a ton of love from tweeple and this update on Sahu has also received similar reactions. Since being shared, Goyal’s tweets have collected over 2,300 ‘likes’ and more than 400 retweets - and still counting.
“’Our delivery partner’... It touches my heart…” says one Twitter user. “Massive respect,” says another. “Awesomeness, more power to Ramu Sahu,” says a third.
