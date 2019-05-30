Differently abled delivery man gets new E-vehicle, Twitter celebrates

Updated: May 30, 2019, 09:56 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Now, an update on the delivery person is bringing a smile to people's faces

A differently abled man delivering food riding his hand-powered tricycle went viral on social media a week ago. The video was shared by a Twitter user and won many hearts online.

Zomato has tried to put a smile on the same differently-abled delivery person. Ramu Sahu, who works as a delivery partner for the company, has been gifted an electronic vehicle by the food delivery service provider. Now Sahu is bringing a smile to people’s faces.

Founder Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday shared an update in three tweets. He posted pictures and videos of Sahu and his new vehicle.

“UPDATE: Our delivery partner Ramu Sahu has gracefully accepted the electric vehicle that we were keen on him having,” Goyal tweeted about five hours before writing this.

In another tweet, Goyal shared a video that showed Sahu trying out the new electronic vehicle.

Yet another clip of Sahu was shared by him.

Sahu, who has left many on the Internet both moved and inspired, first went viral when Twitter user Honey Goyel posted a video about him on May 17. “#Zomato you keep rocking, you made my day...” he wrote in his tweet.

The tweet won a ton of love from tweeple and this update on Sahu has also received similar reactions. Since being shared, Goyal’s tweets have collected over 2,300 ‘likes’ and more than 400 retweets - and still counting.

“’Our delivery partner’... It touches my heart…” says one Twitter user. “Massive respect,” says another. “Awesomeness, more power to Ramu Sahu,” says a third.

