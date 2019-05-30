Differently abled delivery man gets new E-vehicle, Twitter celebrates

national

Now, an update on the delivery person is bringing a smile to people's faces

A differently abled man delivering food riding his hand-powered tricycle went viral on social media a week ago. The video was shared by a Twitter user and won many hearts online.

Zomato has tried to put a smile on the same differently-abled delivery person. Ramu Sahu, who works as a delivery partner for the company, has been gifted an electronic vehicle by the food delivery service provider. Now Sahu is bringing a smile to people’s faces.

Founder Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday shared an update in three tweets. He posted pictures and videos of Sahu and his new vehicle.

“UPDATE: Our delivery partner Ramu Sahu has gracefully accepted the electric vehicle that we were keen on him having,” Goyal tweeted about five hours before writing this.

UPDATE: Our delivery partner Ramu Sahu has gracefully accepted the electric vehicle that we were keen on him having. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ pic.twitter.com/LrJp86tZ8h — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 28, 2019

In another tweet, Goyal shared a video that showed Sahu trying out the new electronic vehicle.

Ramu getting a hang of his new ride. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/C7iaxWtDCf — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 28, 2019

Yet another clip of Sahu was shared by him.

And we are grateful that he is a part of our Delivery Universe. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/aaP2NHhLZ3 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 28, 2019

Sahu, who has left many on the Internet both moved and inspired, first went viral when Twitter user Honey Goyel posted a video about him on May 17. “#Zomato you keep rocking, you made my day...” he wrote in his tweet.

#Zomato you keep rocking , you made my day , this man is the inspiration for all who thinks there's life is screwed , please make this man famous pic.twitter.com/DTLZKzCFoi — Honey Goyal (@tfortitto) May 17, 2019

The tweet won a ton of love from tweeple and this update on Sahu has also received similar reactions. Since being shared, Goyal’s tweets have collected over 2,300 ‘likes’ and more than 400 retweets - and still counting.

“’Our delivery partner’... It touches my heart…” says one Twitter user. “Massive respect,” says another. “Awesomeness, more power to Ramu Sahu,” says a third.

