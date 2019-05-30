Twitter user trolls IRCTC for vulgar ads on app; their epic reply will leave you in splits

Updated: May 30, 2019, 09:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent

In his tweet, Twitter user tagged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal complaining about the number of obscene and vulgar ads showing on IRCTC app. The reply that the user received in return was hilarious

A screengrab of the user's Tweet to IRCTC

When a Twitter tried to troll IRCTC he didn't expect to be schooled in return and being trolled himself. On May 29, 2019, Twitter user Anand Kumar too to Twitter and called out the IRCTC people for the ads that were visible on their official app. It is the most hilarious thing that you will witness today.

Twitter user Anand Kumar tagged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Ministry of Railways and IRCTC official handle in his post and complained about the obscene and vulgar ads that he was seeing on the IRCTC official app. The user even added screenshots of the ads that he was seeing.

The tweet, which has gone viral since then, read: Obscene and vulgar ads are very frequently appearing on the IRCTC ticket booking app. This is very embarrassing and irritating. Kindly look into.

In no time, the IRCTCs customer support account, which is the Indian Railways Seva came to its rescue and had a savage response to the Twitter user's complaint. The Indian Railways Seva official handle tweeted back to him an epic reply which left Twitterati in splits.

In their response, the customer support account of the IRCTC wrote: Irctc uses Googles ad serving tool ADX for serving ads. These ads use cookies to target the user. Based on user history and browsing behaviour ads are shown. Pls, clean and delete all browser cookies and history to avoid such ads.

After IRCTC posted their reply, the Internet was flooded with hilarious memes and netizens were quick enough to troll the situation. One Twitter user wrote, "Best example of - You do it and then blame others for it,", while another user wrote, "Troll ultimate level."

Here how netizens reacted to the hilarious trolling by IRCTC:

And finally, here's the best of all:

