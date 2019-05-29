Bride runs away with priest who performed the wedding

national

A bride Madhya Pradesh eloped with the priest who performed her wedding rituals in Tori Bagrod, Sironj city of Madhya Pradesh

Representational image

In a bizarre incident which seems like a scene of a Bollywood movie, a bride from Madhya Pradesh eloped with the priest who performed her wedding rituals. This shocking incident took place on May 7, in Tori Bagrod, Sironj city of Madhya Pradesh where Vinod Maharaj, a regular priest at a temple located at Asath village performed the wedding rituals of the woman to another man.

According to India Times, three days after the wedding, the woman came back to her parent’s house. Another wedding in the same locality was about to take place on May 23, for which the priest, Vinod Maharaj was asked to perform the rituals again but he was missing. The villagers set a manhunt to look for him and to their shock, they realised he had run away with the girl. It was also revealed that the woman ran away with jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 30,000 cash. The news left the groom and his family in shock and dismay.

In another incident, on the pretext of going to a beauty parlour, this bride ran away from her wedding hall in Ulhasnagar on Monday, deserting her would-be husband. Frustrated and dejected, the groom then registered a cheating case against the girl, Kalyani Kamble and her family with Vitthalwadi police. The victim, Pravin Pattebahaddara, is a JCB operator in a private firm and has been staying in Talegaon for the past couple of years. He is originally from Washim in Akola. During the investigation, the police found that the families of the bride and the groom met during a wedding mela.

“Members of a particular community gather during such melas. Boys and girls introduce themselves and then the families decide on marriage. After the girl’s father Kiran Kamble decided to get her daughter married to Pravin, the duo started interacting frequently,” said Surendra Shrisath, senior police inspector of Vitthalwadi police station.

