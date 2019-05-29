Nair Hospital's first-year PG student: Worked 24 hours... six more hours to go

national

Doctors at Nair Hospital are doing overtime to cope with the shortage of medical staff.

The gynaecology ward on the third floor where Dr Tadvi worked

While the civic-run Nair Hospital is at the centre of a storm after the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi from the gynaecology department, doctors here are doing overtime to cope with the shortage of medical staff. The gynaecology department on the third floor, where Dr Tadvi spent most of her time, has three units with a stipulated number of medicos working in each. But with the death of Dr Tadvi and the three accused doctors absconding along with the unit head Dr Yi Ching Ling suspended from duty, the ones present on duty have been doing way more than their usual work.

"I have been working for over 24 hours now but we can't complain due to the situation. I joined duty on Sunday night and am still working. I am exhausted and sleep deprived but have to be here for at least another six hours," said a first-year PG student. When asked about Dr Tadvi, she replied, "I still can't believe that she could take such an extreme step. I won't be able to comment beyond this."

Patients too were aware of the staff shortage. Rabina Sharma was rushed to Nair hospital at 5 am on Tuesday when she started having labour pain. Her sister Soni Chaurasia told mid-day that they were told that the department is facing a shortage of medicos but the delivery was done successfully. "My sister had developed complications and a cesarean section was suggested as the ward had fewer doctors and this would be quicker. But they successfully performed a normal delivery without any complications," she said.

Staff remembers Dr Tadvi

Dr Tadvi, a native of Jalgaon, had completed her MBBS from Miraj Government Medical College and had served as a medical officer at a Primary Healthcare Centre in Jalgaon. She was the only one from her tribal community in the village to complete MBBS and was aspiring to complete her MD Gynaecology.

The Class IV employees at the ward remembered Dr Tadvi as one of the most cheerful people in the ward. "I have never seen her upset. She would always greet me with a smile and was extremely caring towards the patients," said a tea-seller, a regular in the ward.

Dr Tadvi's roommate has had to undergo counselling following the suicide incident, another doctor residing on the same floor told us. "The room has been closed down and she was extremely traumatised. We haven't seen her since the incident. She has mostly gone back home to Gujarat," said the doctor.

Review committee formed

A four-member committee headed by Dr Kalidas Chauvan, registrar of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, has been formed to review the state anti-ragging norms at medical colleges and create a better redressal system for students.

