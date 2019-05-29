Maharashtra HSC results 2019: Mumbai pass percentage drops by four points

national

State also witnesses 1.5 percentage drop, with Konkan region at the top and Nagpur at the bottom

Kiran Salunke and Anisha Vaishampayan

Girls in the state have once again outperformed boys with a huge margin of 7.85 per cent in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Std XII result on Tuesday and girls have secured a pass percentage of 90.25 against 82.40 of boys.

However, with the overall pass percentage of 85.88, the state saw a drop of 1.56 per cent as compared to last year. Mumbai division recorded a pass percentage of 83.85 against 87.44 in 2018 and ranked fourth this year. Of the total nine divisions in the stats, Konkan ranked first with a pass percentage of 93.23 and with 82.51 per cent, Nagpur was at the bottom.



Gaurav Goel are among city's high-scorer

MSBSHSE chairman Shakuntala Kale said, "Compared to last year, we have witnessed an overall pass percentage has dropped by 2.50. We are scrutinising it by checking the assessment work." Of the 14,21,936 candidates who appeared for the examination this year, 12,21,159 passed.

Meet city's high scorers Anisha Vaishampayan a commerce student of R A Podar College scored 97.3 per cent. Resident of Panvel, Anisha plans to follow in her father's footsteps and become a successful Chartered Accountant (CA). "I have already started preparations for the CA exam and I am fortunate to have good guidance at home. My father is my inspiration," she said.

Kiran Salunke pursued Arts from Vaze Kelkar College and has scored 94.6 per cent. National-level gymnast, Kiran plans to combine her two interests — sports and psychology — to pursue a career in sports psychology. "Psychology is my favourite subject. And I love sports. I have played at national level so I am aware of the stress that sportsmen and women endure," said Kiran from Mulund.

Son of a doctor couple, Gaurav Goel passed with 97.38 per cent in science from Pace Junior College. He now plans to pursue Mathematics in the US. "After good score in class tenth, my family members were encouraging me to take up medicine. But I knew my heart is inclined more toward Mathematics," said Gaurav.

85.88%

Overall state pass percentage

3 sets of twins Jai hind College clear HSC

Anmol and Aryan Kashayp, residents of Juhu who have scored 68 per cent and 72 per cent, respectively, in Commerce stram are happy with their result.



Aryan Kashayp 68% and Anmol Kashayp 72%

"We both have different plans and our scores are also different so we are unlikely to get into the same college. This will be first time that we will have different colleges as we studied together since Kindergarten," said Anmol.



Shraddha Dharne 89% and Saiel Dharne 89%

Shraddha and Saiel Dharne, residents of Worli, have an exact score of 89 per cent. Shraddha said, "We both football and basketball. We have always been together since childhood. We also have the same set of friends. But now things will change as I will be joining the Institute of Bombay Stock Exchange to pursue a degree in Capital Marketing and Saiel will be joining BBI course in the same college."



Aakash Devnani 78% and Akshay Devnani 70%

Akshay and Aakash Devnani, residents of Khar have scored 78 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively. "We both love sports. We played Cricket for our college. Both of us want to take admission to BMS course. We are looking to take admission in MMK College which is closer to house as well and considering their last year's cut-off we both might get admission to the same course," told Akshay.

First student to take HSC exam on iPad

Nishka, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder called benign hereditary chorea (BHC), made headlines when she became the first candidate to take the state board examination on iPad.



Nishka Hosangady Sophia College 73%

Rashmi, mother of Nishka who along with her parents are vacationing in Thailand, said, "We are very thankful to the Maharashtra State Board and her college, for allowing her to use a tablet for the exam". Rashmi said Nishka plans to pursue Psychology at Sophia. Nishka suffers from a speech disorder and cannot write. She can type using one finger. "It has been a huge struggle for me all these years and very frustrating that I am unable to speak clearly and socialise. However, my success in academics is a great motivation and I hope to complete my degree with flying colours," messaged Nishka.

41-yr-old auto driver wishes to study law

Khan, a 41-year-old autorickshaw driver said he is joyful that he successfully passed HSC with 51 percent. He left school in 1991 to support his family financially but enrolled himself again at Nutan Night Junior College after "realising the importance of education". While Khan appeared for HSC exam this year, his younger daughter Ayesha took the SSC test and is expecting her result in some time.



Sharif Abdul Khan Ratanbai Walbai Junior 51%

Interestingly, when he cleared his SSC, his elder daughter had cleared her HSC. "It was a great experience to study with my daughters. They were not only inspiring but much encouraging and helpful," said Khan, a resident of Mulund, who studied after work. Now Sharif wishes to study Law, but before that he plans to use Mumbai University's distance education facility to pursue commerce.

Ragpickers' kids beat all odds

Children of ragpickers, who are associated with wastepickers' trade union Kagad Kach Patra Kashtakari Panchayat, have overcome all difficulties and cleared HSC exam. Avinash Gaikwad and Gayatri Vairage both scored 74 per cent in Commerce. Avinash said, "We live in a one-room house and both my parents are ragpickers. I used to accompany my mother on her work and study while she picked up the garbage. Now, I want to pursue a career in banking."



Avinash Gaikwad Zilla Parishad School 74%

Gayatri's father died when she was little and her mother works as a wastepicker. "It was my mother's dream that I must study and become an independent woman. My mother put a lot of efforts so that I could continue my education. I will now focus on my graduation. I want to become a teacher so I could teach people like myself."

19-year-old waiter aspires to become CA

Navrat, 19, hails from Konkan and works as a waiter in Pune to support his family after his father died two years back. He works in the afternoons and studied at an evening college in Pune and scored 77.23 per cent in HSC examination. "I earn around R5,000 working as waiter in a hotel between 7 am to 3 pm. I attended college from 6 pm to 11 pm and utilised the time in between to study."



Gaurav Navrat A Pune night college 77.23%

He said, "Initially, studying and work was tough. From tips at the hotel, I purchased books and solved problems on rough pages and tissue papers. My colleagues helped me with work as I prepared for the exam. Now, I wish to become a Chartered Accountant one day."

