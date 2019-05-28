Maharashtra HSC exams 2019: Girls outshine boys, like every year
Among the divisions, Konkan secured the highest pass percentage at 93.23 per cent followed by Pune
Girls have outperformed boys in the class 12 examination in Maharashtra, results for which were announced on Tuesday. Girls have secured a pass percentage of 90.25 percent against 82.40 percent of boys in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) in February-March 2019.
The total pass percentage stood at 85.88% this year, announced board chairperson Shakuntala Kale. A total of 1423503 students had registered for the exam of which 1421936 students appeared, and 1221159 of them
passed.
Around 68,045 repeater students applied for the exam of which 18,031 students cleared. Girls recorded a robust pass figure of 90.25% leaving the boys far behind with 82.40%. However, there was a dip in the overall pass percentage as compared to last year.
Shakuntala Kale, Chairperson, MSBSHSE said, "As compare to last year this year the results has been drip by 2.50% and has gone down. Around 768 students were held while copying."
The Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 92.60 which has gone down by 3.25 per cent last year. The Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 76.45, a significant dip from last year's figure of 78.93 while 88.28% of students in the Commerce stream cleared the exams, as compared to last year's pass figure of 89.50% in that stream. In vocational course also the passing percentage has deceased by 2.53%.
Check your results here: HSC Result 2019 Maharashtra Board: MSBSHSE 12th Results declared at mahresult.nic.in
Among the divisions, Konkan secured the highest pass percentage at 93.23 per cent followed by Pune (87.88%), Amaravati (87.55%), Aurangabad (87.29%), Kolhapur (87.12%), Latur (86.08%), Nashik (84.77%), Mumbai (83.85%) and Nagpur 82.51%. While the pass percentage for the science stream stood at 92.60%, the same for arts, commerce and vocational streams was 76.45 %, 88.28 % and 78.93%, respectively.
-with inputs from PTI
