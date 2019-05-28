HSC Result 2019 Maharashtra Board: MSBSHSE 12th Results to be declared at mahresult.nic.in

results

Check your HSC Result 2019 Maharashtra Board or MSBSHSE 12th Results at mahresults.nic.in or maharashtra12.jagranjosh.com

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2019: The Maharashtra Board is set to announce the Maharashtra 12th Result 2019 or HSC Result 2019 on May 28 at 1 pm on their official website mahresults.nic.in. The Maharashtra Board will not only formally announce the result online mahresults.nic.in but it will also be available on partner website maharashtra12.jagranjosh.com. Nearly 14 lakh students have appeared for the HSC Exam 2019 this year. A step-by-step guide to check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 are listed below. Students can follow the instructions to download their Maharashtra 12th Result 2019.

Steps to check Maharashtra 12th Result 2019 or HSC Result 2019

Visit the maharashtra12.jagranjosh.com

Find the link / Provide roll number in the allocated field

Submit the information by clicking on the 'Submit' button

Download and save your Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2019 for further reference

Students can opt for the re-evaluation and re-checking of their Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2019 by paying a nominal fee along with the application. Rechecking and Re-evaluation option for HSC Result 2019 of Maharashtra Board can be availed by students who feel that there has been some mistake in the evaluation process. The procedure and application to apply for revaluation will be notified by the Maharashtra Board along with a detailed notification for the same, shortly after the declaration of Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2019.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune has been in existence since the year 1965, was established under the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The jurisdiction of MSBSHSE extends over the nine divisional boards located at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri.

