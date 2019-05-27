Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE to declare 12th results soon

results

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release the results between May 26 and May 30 on its official website at mahresult.nic.in

Representational image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 between May 26 and May 30, 2019. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release the results on its official website at mahresult.nic.in.The Maharashtra 12th Result 2019 will be first announced in a press conference and then the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will upload MSBSHSE 12th Result 2019 on the official website.

The students who are awaiting their Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 are advised to keep their hall ticket number and roll number handy. Further, the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019, Maharashtra Board Result 2019 can also be accessed on these websites examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in

Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement of the HSC results.

Click on "HSC Examination Result 2019".

You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name.

Click on "view result".

You will be able to see your scores now.

Save your results and take a print out for future reference.

The Maharashtra HSC examination was held from February 21, 2019, to March 20, 2019, for the academic sessions 2018-2019.

