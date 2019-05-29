4-year-old girl raped during parent-teacher meet at school

crime

The incident triggered widespread protest in Punjab.

In a shocking rape case, a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a school in Punjab's Sangrur district on Saturday. The alleged incident took place in Dhuri town when the girl accompanied her mother to school for a parent-teacher meeting.

According to reports, the girl was playing in the park when school helper cum conductor lured the girl and taken to a room, where she was brutally raped. The victim's mother was attending the meeting when the crime occurred.

The incident instigated widespread protest in Punjab against the school management and the local administration.

The matter came to light when the girl complained of abdominal pain after reaching home. The girl again complained of pain the next day. The mother of the victim took her to a hospital following which it was confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted.

The residents in Dhuri erupted in protest after the news of the incident spread. The resident gathered outside a police station demanding the arrest of the accused. According to Sangrur SSP, Sandeep Kumar Garg, the accused was arrested on Sunday.

"They had a few demands. They wanted the accused to be arrested and we told them that he has been arrested. Their second demand was that action should be taken against the school management and they were told the administration will look into this. As far as their demand that accused be handed over to them was concerned, we told them that he has been arrested and is being dealt as per the law," the report quoted SSP as saying.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties in Punjab have attacked Amarinder Singh claiming poor law and order situation.

Shocked over reported rape of a four year old girl in Sangrur distt. There is no such thing as law and order in Punjab with murders, rapes and daylight snatchings becoming a daily occurrence. CM must take responsibility or is he too busy quelling party revolt? — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) May 26, 2019

"Shocked over reported rape of a four-year-old girl in Sangrur district. There is no such thing as law and order in Punjab with murders, rapes and daylight snatching becoming a daily occurrence. CM must take responsibility or is he too busy quelling party revolt?" Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted.

