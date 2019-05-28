Minor boy allegedly raped 9-month-old girl in Rajasthan's Karauli

crime

Karauli (Rajasthan): A minor boy allegedly raped a nine-month-old girl in Jatnangla village of Hindon city on Monday. Police said that the accused, who is also resides in the same locality, brought the child to his home and after some time, he dropped her back to her house.

The police said that the relatives have not registered an FIR in the case.

"We got information that a girl child was admitted to the hospital by her mother. There was bleeding from the girl's private parts. Nobody has registered FIR in the case till now. Hospital board has conducted a medical examination of the child. Final Forensic Science laboratory (FSL) report is awaited," said Kunwar Singh Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Suroth Police Station.

The doctors of the district hospital said that the girl was admitted to the hospital around 11:30 on Monday.

Dr Pushpendra Gupta, Medical Jurist said, "A nine-month-old girl child was admitted in the hospital on Monday night. I informed the police after the examination. Prima facie, it is a rape case."

In a similar incident, a married woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons at an isolated place where she had gone to collect firewood.

"The alleged incident occurred on May 15 while the woman reached the police station along with her husband in the wee hours of May 18 to lodge the complaint," said Chhatargarh police station in-charge Sandeep Kumar.

The victim said she did not want to be noticed while going to the police station to lodge the rape complaint, added Kumar, explaining the reason why women reached the police station in the wee hours.

The police lodged an FIR, got her medically examined and detained the three accused, Aarif, Dinesh and Banwari, last night, the SHO added. The Bikaner gangrape case comes close on the heels of one in Alwar, where a woman was gang-raped in front of her husband in Thanagaji area.

The Alwar case had sparked widespread protests and criticism of the government. A slew of rape cases, including those of children and minor, have been reported in recent past.

