Minor labourer raped and set on fire by Brick kiln owner and six others
The 14-year-old girl, who worked at the brick kiln at a village in the district, was found dead on Saturday
Muzaffarnagar: Police on Tuesday booked the owner of a brick kiln and six others for allegedly raping and setting ablaze a minor Dalit labourer at the factory.
According to the police, the 14-year-old girl, who worked at the brick kiln at a village in the district, was found dead on Saturday, following which her parents had registered a complaint in Kotwali police station.
SHO Anil Kapervan said that seven people, including the owner of the factory, were booked for raping and setting her afire.
The post-mortem report suggests that the girl died due to burn injuries and suffocation, the SHO added.
In another incident, a 22-year-old woman has been shot dead in a village by her jilted lover after she reportedly refused to marry him, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place in Bahupura village under the Bhop police station area on Monday evening, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Alok Kumar Sharma said.
The kin of the victim, identified as Suviti, staged a protest and refused to hand over the body to the police, he said.
Later, senior police officers assured them of taking action against the accused, identified as Amit Kumar, and sent the body for a postmortem, the SP added.
The girl's family alleged that police had failed to provide protection to her despite being informed about the activities of the suspect. A team has been constituted to nab the suspect, who is on the run, police said.
In a similar incident which took place in Rajasthan's Sikar, a bride was abducted at gunpoint by her lover minutes after her wedding. After the incident, hundreds of people, led by BSP MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha, staged a protest in Dhod.
(With inputs from PTI)
