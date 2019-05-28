15-year-old boy raped 10-month-old baby in Rajasthan

crime

Jaipur: A minor boy allegedly raped a 10-month-old baby in Rajasthan's Karauli district. Police on Tuesday said that the boy was victim's neighbour.



According to the police, the accused allegedly abducted the baby to an isolated area on Sunday evening and committed the crime. investigating officer and SHO of Kotwali police station Roop Singh said that the accused has been detained and FIR has been lodged on Monday.

The accused will be produced in a court Tuesday and the girl is admitted to a hospital in Karauli, he said.

In a similar incident, a married woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons at an isolated place where she had gone to collect firewood.

"The alleged incident occurred on May 15 while the woman reached the police station along with her husband in the wee hours of May 18 to lodge the complaint," said Chhatargarh police station in-charge Sandeep Kumar.

The victim said she did not want to be noticed while going to the police station to lodge the rape complaint, added Kumar, explaining the reason why women reached the police station in the wee hours.

The police lodged an FIR, got her medically examined and detained the three accused, Aarif, Dinesh and Banwari, last night, the SHO added. The Bikaner gangrape case comes close on the heels of one in Alwar, where a woman was gang-raped in front of her husband in Thanagaji area.

The Alwar case had sparked widespread protests and criticism of the government. A slew of rape cases, including those of children and minor, have been reported in recent past.

(With inputs from PTI)

