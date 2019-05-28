15-year-old boy raped 10-month-old baby in Rajasthan
The accused will be produced in a court Tuesday and the girl is admitted to a hospital in Karauli
Jaipur: A minor boy allegedly raped a 10-month-old baby in Rajasthan's Karauli district. Police on Tuesday said that the boy was victim's neighbour.
According to the police, the accused allegedly abducted the baby to an isolated area on Sunday evening and committed the crime. investigating officer and SHO of Kotwali police station Roop Singh said that the accused has been detained and FIR has been lodged on Monday.
The accused will be produced in a court Tuesday and the girl is admitted to a hospital in Karauli, he said.
In a similar incident, a married woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons at an isolated place where she had gone to collect firewood.
"The alleged incident occurred on May 15 while the woman reached the police station along with her husband in the wee hours of May 18 to lodge the complaint," said Chhatargarh police station in-charge Sandeep Kumar.
The victim said she did not want to be noticed while going to the police station to lodge the rape complaint, added Kumar, explaining the reason why women reached the police station in the wee hours.
The police lodged an FIR, got her medically examined and detained the three accused, Aarif, Dinesh and Banwari, last night, the SHO added. The Bikaner gangrape case comes close on the heels of one in Alwar, where a woman was gang-raped in front of her husband in Thanagaji area.
The Alwar case had sparked widespread protests and criticism of the government. A slew of rape cases, including those of children and minor, have been reported in recent past.
(With inputs from PTI)
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: The last hours that broke Payal's spirit
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Accused trio made Payal cry all morning on May 22
- Denying role, accused trio blame workload for Mumbai doctor's suicide
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Dean replaces unit head of gynaecology abruptly
- Murder and suicide after man forgets to delete ex-girlfriend's photos from phone
- Mumbai: Cops ensure runaway teen gets enrolled in acting school in Andheri
- Mumbai Crime: Extortionist who threatened Powai hotelier arrested
- Mumbai: Cotton ball removed from woman's private parts after 25 days
- Mumbai Crime: Casting director arrested for blackmailing 27-year-old model in Oshiwara
- Clearances done! Work on Bandra Reclamation-Worli Sea Link connector to start soon
- Won't move out of Aarey Colony, say tribals
- Mumbai: Dharavi debris removed, parked vehicles cleared by BMC
- Try these summer teas which will keep you hydrated
- Dr. Payal Tadvi's case 'castes' shadow over city campus
- Amid LS festivity, CM begins Assembly prep
- All you need to know about Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
- Student community demands justice for 'institutional murder' of Mumbai doctor
- Piyush Goyal, Vinod Kumar Yadav rap CR GM for not updating Rail Drishti data
- Uncle and aunt thrash pregnant woman to death over an egg cart
- Afroz Shah, Dia Mirza clean up beach in Mumbai
- Vintage Mumbai: 40 classic photos you may have never seen
- Mayawati, Kajol, Maneka Gandhi: Do you know these celebrities' educational qualifications?
- This yoga couple will give you serious relationship and fitness goals
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Massive Fire breaks out at Andheri: Eight dead including a six-month-old baby, 146 injured