Nalasopara's corporator Arun Jadhav wanted in forgery case arrested

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi party's absconding corporator Arun Jadhav has been arrested for alleged forgery and land-grabbing

The Tulinj Police have finally arrested the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi party's absconding corporator Arun Jadhav for alleged forgery and land-grabbing. Businessman and activist Kumar Kakde had complained in this regard to the assistant municipal commissioner of Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) alleging illegal construction on his land by the accused, after which a police complaint was registered against Jadhav at the Tulinj police station a couple of months ago.

Jadhav, a corporator of ward no 52, allegedly constructed a building — Sidhdhi Vinayak Apartment — on a piece of land at Virar's Datta Mandir area and other plots too by producing forged government documents to the VVCMC. Kakade, 37, the landowner, had complained to the VVCMC about an illegally-constructed building on 32 gunthas of his land in 2016. He claimed it was constructed by Jadhav.

Jadhav acquired 32 gunthas and constructed a ground plus three-storey building with 156 flats. However, the land belonged to Kakde who then complained to the VVCMC and the local police station. Kakde told mid-day that Jadhav had illegally constructed another building too with 36 flats on 6 gunthas close to this land "after submitting forged CIDCO commencement certificates to the corporation which too issued him other documents without verifying facts," he alleged.

The Tulinj Police said that Jadhav has been remanded to police custody till June 1. "He has been booked and arrested under the Monopolistic and Restrictive Trade Practice (MRTP) Act, 1969 and for cheating and forgery," a police officer said.

