Mumbai crime: Imposter cop arrested after wife complains

A 21-year old housewife tipped off the police about her husband, who used to cheat people by posing as a Crime branch official.

The Shivaji Nagar police on Monday arrested the man and also recovered fake uniforms, name tag, belt and a fake identity card from him. It is suspected that the man used to cheat girls and even extort money from them by posing as a policeman.

The accused, Kiran Mahadev Shinde has been booked for cheating, forgery and impersonating a police officer. As per the police, Shinde told a girl, whose sister was studying with him in a Maharashtra Public Service Commission coaching class, that he was a constable and was studying to become an officer.

The girl thought that he would be a great match for her sister and took Shinde to meet her family. The two got married in December 2018 but soon the wife became suspicious.

A police officer told Mumbai Mirror, “Sometimes he used to go to work around 8 am, sometimes 10 and sometimes even at 12 in the afternoon. This made the wife suspicious. She also realised that he was constantly talking to someone on the phone. When she called the number a woman picked up the phone. She told her she was soon getting married to Shinde.”

When the girl asked her husband which police station was he attached to, he told her that he was attached to Dahisar. However, on visiting the station, she found that nobody with that name used to work there.

The girl then became suspicious about her husband and met several senior officials in Mumbai who told her that the identity card was fake.

The girl then lodged a complaint. The police officer added, "We have come to know that he was talking to one more girl and telling his wife he would soon be transferred to Gadchiroli. We are inquiring whether it is his modus operandi to get married for dowry, as he does not seem to do anything. We are also looking at whether he has extorted money as well using the police uniform."

