Mumbai Crime: Youth commits suicide after roommates strip him nude, blackmail him

crime

The deceased identified as Rahul Mishra allegedly hung himself at his rented accommodation in Palghar after being constantly blackmailed by his roommates

Rahul Mishra. Pic courtesy/Samiullah Khan

A youth committed suicide in Palghar after being constantly blackmailed over his nude pictures by his roommates. The deceased identified as Rahul Mishra allegedly took the drastic step where he hung himself at his rented accommodation in Palghar. The deceased was allegedly being blackmailed for money over his nude photographs by two of his roommates.

During the investigation, the police found the nude photographs of the deceased on the mobile phones of the accused. The deceased and the accused worked together in Aarti drugs pharmaceutical company in Boisar. A few weeks ago, the deceased was partying with the accused where they were intoxicated and the deceased fell asleep. When he woke up the next day, the accused showed him his nude photographs on their phones which was when he realized he had been disrobed by his roommates. They allegedly stripped him and took pictures when he was asleep to blackmail him later.

Initially, the deceased dismissed it as a joke and asked the accused to delete the photographs from their phones but the accused denied and asked him for money. The accused also threatened to post the pictures online on social media. The accused kept blackmailing the deceased constantly at their workplace. Fed up of the threats, the deceased allegedly skipped work on Monday and hung himself after the accused left the house.

The police seized the mobile phones of the accused and also discovered the messages sent by the deceased to the accused requesting them to delete the nude pictures. The body of the deceased is sent for an autopsy and a case of accidental death was registered.

Also Read: Childhood sweetheart kills man's wife and stages it as suicide in New Delhi

Recent Suicide cases in Mumbai

A 52-year-old Jet Airways employee allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of his building in Nalasopara. According to the police, the deceased was suffering from cancer and was on medical leave. He was worried as he was not getting his salary on a regular basis and was running out of money. The employee was identified as Shailesh Singh, who was suffering from stomach cancer since the last few years. He was on medical leave since three years and had sold his ancestral land and two flats to fund his treatment; he had already crossed the limit of the insurance cover provided by the airline.

A 52-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the building where she was employed as domestic help in Goregaon. According to the police, the deceased is identified as Anjali Ramesh Santra, who worked as domestic help for singer Aneek Dhar, a jury member at the famous singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The incident took place in Sadadhan Co-operative Society around 2 pm when Santra went for a shower in the common washroom. “She was inside the washroom for a while and also didn’t answer to repeated knocks on the door. Following this, Dhar’s wife requested the society watchman to enter the washroom via the duct. The watchman did so but Santra was nowhere to be found. When they began a search for her, they found her lying dead on the ground floor of the building,” said an officer from Goregaon police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Stories of the day