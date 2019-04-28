Mumbai: Jet Airways employee a cancer patient, commits suicide

national

According to the police, the deceased was suffering from cancer and was on medical leave. He was worried as he was not getting his salary from Jet Airways on a regular basis and was running out of money

Shailesh Singh

A 52-year-old Jet Airways employee allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of his building in Nalasopara on Friday afternoon. According to the police, the deceased was suffering from cancer and was on medical leave. He was worried as he was not getting his salary on a regular basis and was running out of money.

The employee was identified as Shailesh Singh, who was suffering from stomach cancer since the last few years. He was on medical leave since three years and had sold his ancestral land and two flats to fund his treatment; he had already crossed the limit of the insurance cover provided by the airline.

Also Read: Jet Airways: The rise and fall of India's legendary airline

Singh is survived by three sons and two daughters, and was undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital. When that became too expensive, he shifted to a charitable hospital. He had returned home on April 25 after a treatment of 15 days.

At 1.30 pm, Singh jumped from the window slab of his flat into a nullah below. The fire brigade was rushed to the spot and the police was also informed. The fire department removed the body from the nullah and rushed him to Alliance Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead on arrival.

"Singh was working as a senior technician [at Jet Airways] and his younger son Saurav was also attached to the airline in the ground support department," said Manoj Gupta, a friend of the family. The body has been sent for an autopsy in the local government hospital, said PRO Hemant Katkar from Palghar district police.

Also Read: Flights with flaws: When flying became a nightmare for passengers

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates