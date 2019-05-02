Sa Re Ga Ma Pa singer Aneek Dhara's domestic help found dead in Goregaon

national

Jury member of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Aneek Dhar's domestic help was found dead in Goregoan

Representational image

A 52-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by jumping off the building where she was employed as domestic help in Goregaon. According to the police, the deceased is identified as Anjali Ramesh Santra, who worked as domestic help for singer Aneek Dhar, a jury member at the famous singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

The incident took place in Sadadhan Co-operative Society around 2 pm when Santra went for a shower in the common washroom. “She was inside the washroom for a while and also didn’t answer to repeated knocks on the door. Following this, Dhar’s wife requested the society watchman to enter the washroom via the duct. The watchman did so but Santra was nowhere to be found. When they began a search for her, they found her lying dead on the ground floor of the building,” said an officer from Goregaon police station.

Also Read: Naval officer booked for 'molesting' domestic help in Goa

According to Indian Express, she was immediately rushed to Shatabdi hospital where she was declared dead on admission. “The deceased was employed by the family as a domestic help on April 1 through an agency. According to the family, she was not performing her duties properly and they were also looking out for a replacement,” the officer said, adding that no suicide note was found.

Also Read: Locked inside employer's house, minor domestic help rescued by DCW

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.