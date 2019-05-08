Mumbai Crime: Senior citizen rapes mentally challenged girl on pretext of Mumbai Darshan

crime

The accused identified as Mohammad Mushtakin Khan (77) raped a 25-year- old mentally challenged woman on the pretext of Mumbai Darshan

Representational image

A senior citizen man allegedly raped a 25-year-old mentally challenged girl in Mumbai. The accused identified as Mohammad Mushtakin Khan (77) is a real estate agent and was produced in the court on Wednesday where he was remanded police custody by the court. Mohammad Mushtakin Khan used to visit the woman's house and brought her things to eat often. The accused called the victim to Sion station on the pretext of Mumbai darshan on Saturday and booked a cab to Grant Road area where he allegedly raped her in a lodge.

According to India Today, the police was not ready to file a case against the senior citizen but due to the intervention of higher authorities, an FIR was filed after two days and the arrested was made. The 77-year-old accused is a real estate agent and tried to influence the police with power and money. The victim stays with her aunt and uncle in Central Mumbai and is mentally challenged. She has been living with her uncle since childhood as her parents reside in Tamil Nadu and Mohammad Mushtakin Khan was an acquaintance of the victim's uncle.

The victim in her statement said, "Khan took me to a room where he raped me on the pretext of Mumbai darshan and later asked me to get off at Sion station." As the victim is mentally challenged she reached Dombivali station instead of Sion where she was found was inconsolable by the railway police. The woman's uncle and aunt approached the Dharavi police station to file a case against the accused but the police refused to file an FIR. In fact, Mohammad Mushtakin Khan was called to the police station and was let off after a warning. Later, after the intervention from the senior officials, the Dharavi Police then filed an FIR and arrested the accused.

Recent rape cases in Mumbai

A 40-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped by an unknown person in Andheri. Following the complaint, a case of rape has been registered at Andheri police station. According to the police, the woman is mentally challenged and was lured by the accused into following him away from her residence in Andheri East. "The incident occurred on April 28, when the woman was sitting outside her house in Andheri. The unknown person approached her and started a conversation with her. After discussing something with her for some time, the accused then asked her to come with to some distance," said a police officer.

A TV actor and fitness model, Karan Oberoi was arrested by the Oshiwara police on Monday. The Oshiwara police have registered a case against him for allegedly raping an astrologer on the pretext of marrying her. The victim also alleged that the accused recorded a video on his mobile after sedating her and also extorted money from her. As per the FIR, the victim met the accused through a dating application in October 2016. They became friends and the victim met the accused in his flat in Andheri where he promised to marry her. One day, the accused offered coconut water to the victim. After the woman drank it, she suddenly started to feel dizzy. She claimed that the accused then raped her and also recorded it on his phone.

A sessions court sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment on Monday for sexually assaulting and impregnating his sister-in-law. The victim stated that the accused, also her brother-in-law, worked as a watchman. In 2015, when she went to stay over with her sister for a few days at her home as the accused was on night duty. During one of the nights when she was at her sister's house, the accused skipped work to stay home and when everyone was asleep, he raped her.

