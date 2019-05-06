TV actor Karan Oberoi booked for raping and blackmailing woman

crime

A TV actor and fitness model, Karan Oberoi was arrested by the Oshiwara police on Monday.

The Oshiwara police have registered a case against him for allegedly raping an astrologer on the pretext of marrying her. The victim also alleged that the accused recorded a video on his mobile after sedating her and also extorted money from her.

As per the FIR, the victim met the accused through a dating application in October 2016. They became friends and the victim met the accused in his flat in Andheri where he promised to marry her. One day, the accused offered coconut water to the victim. After the woman drank it, she suddenly started to feel dizzy. She claimed that the accused then raped her and also recorded it on his phone.

According to Mumbai Mirror, she alleged, “Using the video the accused blackmailed me and took money from me. Whenever I would bring up the subject of marriage, he would keep ignoring it and would ask for more money instead. Recently when I insisted on marriage, he threatened me."

The victim then approached the Mumbai Police and lodged an FIR. A police officer said, "We have registered an FIR and a probe is on to verify the allegations made by the complainant."

An FIR was registered under sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code for rape, extortion, threatening and causing hurt by poison.

