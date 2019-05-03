Mumbai Crime: Rickshaw driver held for minor's rape in Virar

crime

The arrested accused is a 28-year-old auto driver who stays at Phoolpada in Virar while his native place is Akluj, Kolhapur district

Representational picture

The Virar police have arrested one of the two accused who had allegedly raped a 15-year-old last month. The other accused is still at large. The arrested accused is a 28-year-old auto driver who stays at Phoolpada in Virar while his native place is Akluj, Kolhapur district.

The police created a sketch of the accused with the help of the survivor, and showed it to their informers. They got the contact numbers of both accused and on taking the CDR etc, they found it matched the date, timing and location of the crime, said an officer from the Virar police station.

"The arrested accused had gone to his native village in Akluj, Kolhapur district. We went there and caught him. He confessed to the crime during interrogation and also revealed the name and identity of the other accused," said PSI FR Wagh from Virar police station.

The arrested accused stays with his wife in a rented house in Phoolpada. But police found he often did not go home for days, and would roam around and sleep in the auto. "We have booked and arrested him. He was remanded in police custody. The other accused seems to have fled to his native Bihar," Wagh added.

The survivor, a Std IX student, was on her way to her cousin's home in Sahakar Nagar in Virar East around 8 pm on April 15 when her friend joined her. While they were passing a school, two youths caught them and dragged them behind some bushes. One of them assaulted her friend and tied him to a tree. The two accused then raped the girl.

