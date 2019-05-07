Mumbai Crime: Man rapes and impregnates sister-in-law

crime

The accused who worked as a watchman, skipped work one day and raped and impregnated his sis-in-law when everybody was asleep at night

Representational image

A sessions court sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment on Monday for sexually assaulting and impregnating his sister-in-law. The victim stated that the accused, also her brother-in-law, worked as a watchman. In 2015, when she went to stay over with her sister for a few days at her home as the accused was on night duty. During one of the nights when she was at her sister's house, the accused skipped work to stay home and when everyone was asleep, he raped her.

The victim kept mum about the assault and neither raised her voice nor confronted her sister as she was embarrassed about the situation. The case came to light when the victim was admitted in the hospital due to vomiting and nausea. It was then that they found out that she was pregnant, following which she then confided her family about the incident and approached the police to file a case against the accused. While the victim's mother told the court she wanted the accused to be released from jail, her father was against the prosecution's case.

Recent rape cases in Mumbai

TV actor and fitness model, Karan Oberoi was arrested by the Oshiwara police on May 6. The Oshiwara police have registered a case against him for allegedly raping an astrologer on the pretext of marrying her. The victim also alleged that the accused recorded a video on his mobile after sedating her and also extorted money from her. As per the FIR, the victim met the accused through a dating application in October 2016. They became friends and the victim met the accused in his flat in Andheri where he promised to marry her. One day, the accused offered coconut water to the victim. After the woman drank it, she suddenly started to feel dizzy. She claimed that the accused then raped her and also recorded it on his phone.

The Virar police have arrested one of the two accused who had allegedly raped a 15-year-old last month. The other accused is still at large. The arrested accused is a 28-year-old auto driver who stays at Phoolpada in Virar while his native place is Akluj, Kolhapur district. The police created a sketch of the accused with the help of the survivor, and showed it to their informers. They got the contact numbers of both accused and on taking the CDR etc, they found it matched the date, timing and location of the crime, said an officer from the Virar police station.

A 40-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped by an unknown person in Andheri. Following the complaint, a case of rape has been registered at Andheri police station. According to the police, the woman is mentally challenged and was lured by the accused into following him away from her residence in Andheri East. "The incident occurred on April 28, when the woman was sitting outside her house in Andheri. The unknown person approached her and started a conversation with her. After discussing something with her for some time, the accused then asked her to come with to some distance," said a police officer.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Stories of the day

Seven reasons why Mumbai police want PUBG banned

Cat, dog found dead in 3BHK Virar flat with 35 pets

Mumbai: Colaba resident finds cockroach inside Dahi Vada

Pregnant teen, husband set on fire by woman's kin in Ahmednagar

Mumbai Crime: Diamonds worth Rs 1 crore stolen from Charni Road

200th birth anniversary of Karl Marx: 'There is a fire in our hearts'

Supreme Court allows work on Mumbai coastal road to resume

BEST to summon bus makers after one caught fire in Goregaon

Scientists tell Balbharati to tune out 'music therapy' from new syllabus

Mumbai Police refuse RTI info to Dharavi dead teen's family

Met Gala 2019: Isha Ambani looks stunning in a lavender gown

mid day editorial: BMC needs to be battle ready this monsoon