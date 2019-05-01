Mumbai Crime: 40-year-old mentally challenged woman raped in Andheri

crime

The police believe that the accused was a stranger to the woman. His description, as provided by the woman, is being shared with other police stations as well.

Representational Image

A 40-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped by an unknown person in Andheri. Following the complaint, a case of rape has been registered at Andheri police station. According to the police, the woman is mentally challenged and was lured by the accused into following him away from her residence in Andheri East.

"The incident occurred on April 28, when the woman was sitting outside her house in Andheri. The unknown person approached her and started a conversation with her. After discussing something with her for some time, the accused then asked her to come with to some distance," said a police officer.

"He then took her to an isolated place near her residence and raped her," the officer added. An officer from Andheri police station said, "After registering a complaint, a team of officers from Andheri police station reached the spot to see if there were CCTV cameras in the area. We have also spoken to the woman and prepared a sketch of the unknown accused. People in the locality are also being questioned for any leads."

The police believe that the accused was a stranger to the woman. His description, as provided by the woman, is being shared with other police stations as well. "A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and we are trying to identify the accused with the help of human intelligence and technical evidence," senior officer added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates