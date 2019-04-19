Nalasopara's corporator Arun Jadhav booked for illegal construction

crime

Arun Jadhav allegedly constructed two buildings in Virar's Datta Mandir area illegally and sold nearly 192 flats

The building allegedly constructed by Jadhav on Kumar Kakde's land

The Tulinj police booked a corporator from ward no. 52 at Nalasopara on Friday for illegally constructing a building on a piece of land at Virar's Datta Mandir area. The FIR comes after police investigation. Police said the corporator is absconding.

Interestingly, the complainant in the case came across this illegal construction after he had complained against the corporator for illegally constructing a building on his land.

The corporator has been identified as Arun Jadhav, who is from the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi Party. According to police sources, Kumar Kakde, 37, a businessman and activist, complained to the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) about an illegally constructed building on 32 gunthas of his land in 2016. He claimed it was constructed by Jadhav.



The accused, Arun Jadhav

Businessman complains

"Jadhav acquired 32 gunthas of my land and constructed a ground plus three-storey building which has 156 flats. My father died in 2001 and elder brother died in 2015. I was not aware of where and how much land we had. After my brother's death, I began to look into it and found Jadhav had constructed a building on it," said Kakde.

He alleged that his land still shows his family name in government records. Kakde complained to the VVCMC and to the local police station. "The Tulinj police registered an FIR on the complaint of assistant municipal commissioner of VVCMC under various sections of cheating and forgery in the year 2016," he said.

A similar case

"Later I found that Jadhav had illegally constructed another building with 36 flats on 6 gunthas close to my land. I again complained to the authority in 2016," said Kakde. He alleged that due to Jadhav's influence, the investigation has been slow. But last Friday the Tulinj police registered the FIR against Jadhav.

Kakde said in both cases, Jadhav forged CIDCO's commencement certificate. He then produced it before a VVCMC authority and constructed buildings on both lands. "Surprisingly the corporation issued a rent slip and other documents without verifying the facts, to the persons living in the flats in the buildings," Kakde said.

Police speak

"On the complaint of Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vijay Chavan, we have registered a case against Arun Jadhav under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 474 (possession of document knowing it to be forged) of IPC. Two similar cases have been registered against him and he is absconding," said Senior Inspector Daniel Ben of Tulinj police station. AMC Chavan of VVCMC did not respond to this reporter's messages.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates