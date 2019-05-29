With SC order, BMC can finally demolish hutments at Tansa

national

Earlier HC order had ordered civic body to stop shifting people to Mahul area

The demolition had to be halted last year after the Bombay HC order. File pic

The Supreme Court last week ordered a stay on the Bombay High Court's order which had prevented the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation from shifting people living near the Tansa pipeline to Mahul. With no hurdles in the way, the civic body is now waiting to resume demolition of 6,000-odd tenements here and provide an alternative accommodation at Mahul which has been recognised as a polluted area by various agencies.

The HC order pronounced in April had stated that the BMC couldn't force the project affected people (PAP) to shift to Mahul. It had directed the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 15,000 as monthly rent as well as Rs 45,000 as deposit to the families who did not want to move to Mahul and look for rental accommodation elsewhere instead. This order had prevented the BMC from continuing the demolition as the cumulative cost of providing compensation was too high. The BMC and the state government challenged this order in the SC and will now clear the tenements from Tansa pipeline in K East, L and F North wards.

Deputy municipal commissioner Nidhi Choudhary said the ward officers have been directed to prepare a schedule which will be submitted to the High Court once the civic chief signs it. "Once the schedule is submitted, people will be given allotments in Mahul. After that, depending on coordination with the police, we will continue demolition," she said.

Anita Dhole, one of the residents who has been protesting at Vidyavihar for months, said, "People who were earlier healthy have fallen sick and even died after they shifted to Mahul. How can the government be so heartless? We will protest against the BMC this week," she said. Bilal Khan, convenor of Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan, said the state government and BMC had misled the SC as they didn't submit the reports filed by the IIT Bombay and NEERI which mentioned air and water pollution in the Mahul area and had also highlighted adverse effects on the health of residents. "We are planning to oppose the stay order in SC this week," he said.

Rs 15k

Amount HC had directed state govt to pay as rent to PAP

Rs 45k

Amount HC had directed state govt to pay as deposit to PAP

