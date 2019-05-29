Mumbai Crime: 46-year-old rape accused who fled from hospital arrested in Gujarat

crime

The accused has been accused of raping a mentally ill minor girl on May 18. He fled on May 20 when two constables from the Versova police station took him to Cooper Hospital for medical examination

The 46-year-old rape accused who had fled from a hospital while in Versova police's custody last week, has been nabbed in Vapi, Gujarat. A case was registered at Juhu police station after Sunil Chauhan fled from Cooper Hospital.

"We launched a manhunt and after examining dozens of CCTV footage, we found that he took a train to Gujarat from Andheri station," said an official from the Juhu police station. The police arrested Chauhan on Tuesday evening and will produce him before a court on Wednesday.

Chauhan has been accused of raping a mentally ill minor girl on May 18. He fled on May 20 when two constables from the Versova police station took him to Cooper Hospital for medical examination.

Chauhan told the cops that he was not feeling well and wanted to drink water. As one of the constables went to fetch him water while another was busy with paper work, Chauhan slipped out of the window of the hospital toilet. The two constables who were at the hospital when Chauhan fled were suspended.

