See Photos: Family of bears takes over man's car and the pictures are aww-dorable

The car owner said that he was in complete disbelief when he spotted the family of bears making themselves comfortable at home in his car

The man found three bear cubs playing in his car. Pic/Facebook Chad Morris

Chad Morris from Tennessee, USA who is the owner of CMO BarberShop in Owensboro was recently shocked when he spotted a family of bears taking over his car. Recently, Chad took to social networking site Facebook to share hilarious pictures of three bear cubs playing inside his vehicle while their mother lurked nearby the car on the streets of Tennessee, USA.

Morris was in complete disbelief when he saw the family of bears taking refuge and making themselves comfortable at home in his car. While sharing the adorable pictures of the bears Morris said that he felt as if he was being punked. He further wrote: Three bear cubs in my car and the momma just lurking!

While speaking to 14 News, Morris said that he was in complete disbelief when he spotted the family of bears making themselves at home in his car. "I was telling my friends, I want to see a bear, I want to see a bear you know?" he said. "Been lifting weights a little bit, want to see a bear, tussle with a bear and it was like well, you get four on one, now what do you wanna do big boy? And I was like nah, I'll pass."

Later, Morris revealed on Facebook that luckily the bears managed to cause very little damage to the outside of the car. Post sharing the hilarious pictures of bears taking over his car, the post became viral and took netizens by surprise. The post amassed nearly 600 likes and 400 shares on the social networking site.

Facebook users took to the post to share their thoughts on the hilarious post that made them laugh their hearts out. One user wrote, "Aww! They are too cute!" while another user giving a tip said, "don't leave your windows down when y’all go".



Glenn Gorbea shared this picture of a bear looking out for groceries in his car. Pic/Facebook Glenn Gorbea

On Facebook user had a weird experience to share. Facebook user Glenn Gorbea shared a pic of a bear and wrote, "Very cool. We had a bear in trunk looking for groceries after we arrived at our timeshare in Gatlinburg, I love the ladies face next to our car."

