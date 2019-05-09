Watch video: Whale returning phone of woman fallen in sea goes viral

hatke

The incident took place when Isa Opdahl, who was out in a boat with her friends, accidentally dropped her phone in the water

Screengrab of the video

A cute video of a Beluga whale returning iPhone to its owner after it fell in the sea, has gone viral on social media. The video which is apparently filmed in Norway's Hammerfest shows a whale swimming towards the surface of the water with a phone in its mouth that was dropped by its owner Isa Opdahl.

The incident took place when Isa Opdahl, who was out in a boat with her friends, accidentally dropped her phone in the water. When the whale got the phone, all Opdahl had to do was take it from its mouth. The incident caught the attention on social media.

However, speculations were rife as a beluga whale was found fitted with a harness in open waters around the port two weeks ago. The whale was believed to have been trained by the Russian navy. It was reported that the harness was removed, but the whale kept lingering around Hammerfest.

Belugas whales are also called white whales as they are solidly white more than their grayish cousins. Adult belugas are around 18 feet (5.5 m). Interestingly, the beluga whale is the only species of whales and dolphins that has a movable neck. Belugas can move their heads up and down and from side to side.

